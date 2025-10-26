The National Examinations Council has launched a new examination centre in London, United Kingdom, as part of a wider move to make its services accessible to Nigerians living in the diaspora. The centre was unveiled during the Education Matters Conference UK 2025, where NECO’s Registrar and Chief ...

According to a Sunday statement signed by Azeez Sani, NECO’s Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Wushishi described the development as a landmark step in expanding Nigeria’s educational reach beyond.

Speaking during the event, Wushishi expressed that the new centre was created in partnership with Barnfield Education Ltd to give Nigerian students and adult learners in the UK an opportunity to complete their secondary education or obtain equivalent qualifications.

“The initiative aims to provide opportunities for Nigerian students and adult learners in the UK who, for various reasons, have been unable to complete secondary education or obtain equivalent qualifications.

“Our objective is to provide credible and accessible examination opportunities for Nigerians residing abroad in line with the Federal Government’s education policy on inclusivity and global engagement,” Wushishi said.

He explained that the new Senior School Certificate Examination centre would serve as a bridge for Nigerians abroad to stay connected to their country’s educational system while promoting national identity and global recognition of NECO certificates.

Wushishi stated that the Council now conducts examinations in seven countries, including Saudi Arabia, while plans are underway to open additional centres in Egypt and Burkina Faso.

He added that NECO certificates are already recognised by universities such as Birmingham City University and Leeds Trinity University in the UK, as well as by institutions in the United States, Canada, India, China, and Russia.

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, praised NECO for taking what he called a “bold and inclusive step” to ensure that no Nigerian child is left behind, whether at home or abroad.

He said the initiative aligns with the Federal Ministry of Education’s efforts to harness the potential of the Nigerian diaspora as a strategic educational resource.

Also speaking, the Director of BEP Education and NECO’s UK partner, Dr John Ibanga, said the centre would serve as an alternative route for Nigerian students struggling to fit into the British education system, especially those unable to obtain the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE).

“Many Nigerian children encounter barriers in the UK system that limit their progression. This new NECO SSCE Centre provides a recognised alternative for both young learners and adults seeking academic or vocational advancement,” he said.

During a courtesy visit to the Nigerian High Commission in London, Prof. Wushishi briefed officials on the centre’s establishment and accreditation process. He emphasised that the United Kingdom remains a key location for expanding educational access to Nigerians abroad.

Responding, the Head of Political Affairs at the Nigerian High Commission, Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe, commended NECO for what he described as a “timely and commendable effort” that reflects Nigeria’s commitment to inclusive education and diaspora engagement.

“The Mission will collaborate with NECO to advance Nigeria’s educational and developmental objectives in the United Kingdom,” Abu-Obe said.

The new London centre is expected to begin full operations soon, offering Nigerian students and adult learners in the UK an opportunity to obtain a qualification recognised both locally and internationally.