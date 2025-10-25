The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has commenced a routine maintenance exercise at its 430-megawatt Geregu Power Plant in Kogi State as part of ongoing efforts to boost operational efficiency and enhance electricity generation capacity. According to a statement by the Head of Corporate Co...

According to a statement by the Head of Corporate Communications and External Relations, Emmanuel Ojor, the inspection is being conducted by the plant’s Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Siemens Energy, and is expected to last approximately four weeks.

During an on-site inspection of the facility on Friday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, Engr. Jennifer Adighije, said the scheduled maintenance would improve the plant’s performance, reliability, and overall contribution to the national grid.

Adighije noted that the exercise underscores NDPHC’s commitment to maintaining optimal generation capacity and supporting President Bola Tinubu’s goal of achieving universal electricity access across Nigeria.

“We are here to support the Siemens team conducting an extended minor inspection on the Geregu Power Plant. The facility has three Siemens turbine units with a combined capacity of about 430 megawatts.

This planned outage involves alignment checks and other essential works to ensure sustained efficiency ahead of major inspections scheduled for the near future,” she explained.

She emphasised that the company prioritizes strong operational and maintenance practices to keep its power assets functioning at peak performance.

“We are ensuring that these units continue to run optimally so we can deliver stable, quality power to the national grid in line with President Tinubu’s vision for powering homes, industries, and national development,” she added.

Adighije further stated that regular maintenance is vital for improving operational efficiency, maximizing asset utilization, and boosting NDPHC’s overall revenue performance.

“Our objective is to ensure that all the electricity we generate is fully evacuated and commercialized,” she said.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Generation, Engr. Abdullahi Kassim, explained that while a minor inspection usually takes around three weeks, the company allocated four weeks for the current exercise to accommodate any unforeseen technical challenges.

“The machines are in good condition and operating within tolerance limits. We are confident the inspection will be completed within the scheduled timeframe,” Kassim said.

On his part, the Site Manager for Siemens Energy, Engr. Atiemie James, expressed appreciation to the NDPHC management for its support and assured that the maintenance work would be completed on schedule.