The Niger Delta Power Holding Company, says it has invested over N500 billion in infrastructure development to boost the nation’s electricity supply.

Managing Director of the agency, Jennifer Adighije made this known at an oversight visit to the Lafia transmission sub station in Nasarawa state.

This sub station located in the heart of the Nasarawa state capital is one of the many intervention programmes of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company.

The Lafia 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation is a key project under the National Integrated Power Project, NIPP, designed to improve power delivery to Nasarawa State and its surrounding areas.

It has the capacity to deliver 300 Megawatts of power and is equipped with advanced digital control and protection systems.

Three years after its commissioning, the agency went for an on-the-spot assessment of the N5.49 billion investment

Adamu Bakare is the Area Control Supervisor.

From the control room to the switch yard, he took the visiting team through the operations of the sub station; highlighting its impact on power generation in and around the state.

The team is impressed by the feedback and says it will continue to enhance the nation’s transmission power.

It insists the sub station remains the best in Africa and will continue to provide a more reliable and stable power to the country in line with Mr. President’s renewed hope agenda

The NDPHC leadership made a stop over at the Nasarawa state government House to seek further collaboration

The NDPHC has power plants in many states including Calabar, Alaoji and Omokhu, complimenting the nation’s overall power generation capacity.