The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has welcomed a high-level delegation from Uganda’s Personal Data Protection Office (PDPO) in Abuja as part of a strategic study tour aimed at strengthening regional collaboration on data protection and privacy.

Led by Mr. Stephen Mugabe, Uganda’s Director of Data Protection Affairs, the delegation was received by Dr. Vincent Olatunji, Nigeria’s National Commissioner and CEO of the NDPC, along with senior Commission officials.

Dr. Olatunji highlighted Nigeria’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model as a key factor in the country’s success, noting that the Commission started with 15 licensed private compliance providers and has now grown to 257. He urged the Ugandan team to embrace local solutions, experiment with innovation, and not fear failure.

He also shared Nigeria’s localized approach to certifying Data Protection Officers (DPOs), aimed at building indigenous capacity and enhancing investor confidence, in line with President Tinubu’s broader economic agenda.

Mr. Mugabe praised the NDPC’s professionalism and expressed Uganda’s interest in adapting Nigeria’s strategies, particularly in public awareness and stakeholder engagement.

The visit included knowledge-sharing sessions on Nigeria’s regulatory compliance, enforcement, data breach response, international cooperation, and strategic partnerships.

Dr. Olatunji emphasized the need for greater African collaboration in building harmonized and effective data governance systems, adding that “data has no borders”, and only through partnerships can Africa build a globally respected data privacy framework.