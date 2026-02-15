The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has issued an urgent public alert following the discovery of illicit drugs hidden inside children’s toys and bags of garri, warning that traffickers are increasingly using everyday household items to bypass security. The agency disclosed this in a S...

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has issued an urgent public alert following the discovery of illicit drugs hidden inside children’s toys and bags of garri, warning that traffickers are increasingly using everyday household items to bypass security.

The agency disclosed this in a Sunday statement shared by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on his official X handle, highlighting the increasingly desperate tactics deployed by drug traffickers to evade security checks and move illegal consignments.

Babafemi said consignments of methamphetamine were concealed inside Hollandia yoghurt packs and MP3 players, a tactic uncovered by NDLEA operatives during recent operations.

Babafemi wrote, “Narco-trends: FYI, children’s toys and our popular cassava granules (Garri) are not spared in their desperation to conceal and traffic illicit substances. Please beware and take a look at how #ndlea_nigeria officers discovered this👇.”

TVC News previously reported that in its sustained fight against drug trafficking organisations, the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) clamped down on drug syndicates in the latest nationwide operation.

In a Wednesday statement signed by Femi Babafemi, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, the NDLEA operatives, following a credible intelligence busted an opioids warehouse, arresting a suspected baron, Onyekachi Pius Nwanagu and five other gang members.