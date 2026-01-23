The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), in a bid to curb the menace of drug trafficking, has set operational goals for 2026, charging commanders to intensify efforts to dismantle cartels, supply chains, and DTOs nationwide. This was di...

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), in a bid to curb the menace of drug trafficking, has set operational goals for 2026, charging commanders to intensify efforts to dismantle cartels, supply chains, and DTOs nationwide.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the agency’s Director for Media and Advocacy, Femi Bafemi.

In the statement, while addressing the agency’s leadership, which included members of the Management, Zonal Commanders, heads of all 36 state commands and the FCT, among others, during the agency’s annual review and planning meeting held at the NDLEA National Headquarters in Abuja, Marwa declared that 2026 would be a year of “unprecedented consolidation” in the war against illicit substances.

According to the statement, Marwa, during a high level strategic meeting with Zonal Commanders, Commanders from the 36 states and the FCT, Commanders of Seaports and International Airports, the Marine Unit Commander, Commanders of the Strike Force and the Special Operations Units, directed them to ensure a seamless execution of the 2026 strategic work plan.

Addressing the Commanders, Marwa emphasised that the agency has kicked off the year on a strong footing, building on the record-breaking successes of previous years.

He noted that 2026 would be a year of unprecedented consolidation, especially in the areas of Drug Supply Reduction (DSR) and Drug Demand Reduction (DDR).

“The results we achieved last year were significant, but we cannot afford to rest on our oars. Our 2026 goals are clear: we are here to completely disrupt the financial lifelines of drug cartels and ensure that every community in Nigeria is sensitised against the scourge of substance abuse”, he declared.

According to him, “When I first assumed office, I made certain declarations about the direction of this Agency and the resolve to confront drug barons and kingpins. Looking back, the progress achieved is the result of your collective efforts, and all glory belongs to God.

“We have now successfully concluded five years, which passed remarkably quickly. While we acknowledge the achievements recorded during this period, we must not rest on our past successes. Rather, we must consolidate these gains and aim for even greater outcomes. Today, the Agency commands increased respect, both locally and internationally, and you should be proud to identify yourselves anywhere as officers and men of this Agency.”

Marwa added, “The renewal of my tenure by the President is largely a reflection of your work. While I may issue directives, real impact comes from seizures made, arrests effected, and convictions secured in the field. Without these results, there would be nothing to communicate to the public. For this reason, I sincerely appreciate your diligence, commitment, and hard work.

“This year, we are here to set clear targets. Directors have already submitted their proposed objectives, but these will only be complete with input from commanders. Discipline and professional conduct must remain central to our operations.”

“Operational professionalism and zero tolerance for compromise are non-negotiable. Commanders must ensure thorough surveillance and planning before any operation. Where operational capacity is insufficient, commanders must request reinforcement rather than risk avoidable casualties. Advocacy and sensitisation efforts have recorded encouraging progress, particularly in schools and communities nationwide. These efforts must be intensified.

“State Drug Control Committees must be strengthened across all states, with efforts extended down to local government and ward levels. This year, all states must have functional committees. I urge all commanders to remain focused, professional, and committed to the mandate of the Agency. Together, we will continue to strengthen our impact and uphold the confidence reposed in us,” he concluded.

The NDLEA boss reassured the public that the agency remains more committed than ever to protecting Nigerian youths and families from the drug scourge.

He declared that the agency’s strong footing at the start of 2026 is a signal to drug cartels that there will be no vacuum or breathing space for their illicit trade.

He encouraged Nigerians to remain vigilant and continue providing useful information to the NDLEA, reminding all that the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking is a collective responsibility.