The Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a cocaine shipment allegedly linked to a convicted drug kingpin identified as Olashupo Micheal Oladimeji at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

In a Sunday statement signed by Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, the plot was uncovered while the suspect was attempting to export 1.10 kilograms of cocaine concealed in processed cassava granules popularly known as Garri to London.

According to the statement, the suspect is currently serving a five-year-jail term at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre after NDLEA arrested him in 2025 in connection with a conspiracy to export 17.90kg of cocaine.

The statement revealed that the suspect at the time of arrest was the Chief Executive Officer of Dimeji Express Logistics, located at 20 Omilade Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.

The statement reads, “Attempt by a convicted drug kingpin, Olashupo Michael Oladimeji, to export 1.10 kilograms of cocaine concealed in processed cassava granules, popularly known as Garri, to London, United Kingdom, on a Virgin Atlantic flight, has been thwarted by NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

“Olashupo is presently serving a five-year jail term at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, Lagos, after NDLEA arrested him in 2025 in connection with a case of unlawful conspiracy to export 17.90kg cocaine, and was successfully prosecuted, convicted and sentenced in charge number FHC/L/925C/2025, by a Federal High Court in Lagos.”

The statement added, “Not ready to give up on his criminal enterprise, the convict who is the Chief Executive Officer of Dimeji Express Logistics, located at 20 Omilade Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos, initiated the latest scheme from behind the prison wall to export the 1.10kg cocaine, using his company.

“His lid was, however, uncovered on Thursday, 12th February, when NDLEA officers at the export shed of the Lagos airport intercepted a consignment of compressed block of cocaine, hidden in a sack of Garri which was further packed inside a carton.”

The statement revealed that a staff member of Dimeji Express Logistics, Adedeji Yusuf Gbolahan, who presented the consignment for export, was promptly arrested.

Investigations revealed that Olashupo Michael Oladimeji initiated the trafficking scheme from prison and directed Yusuf to pick up the consignment at a location in Oshodi.

In a similar operation “attempt by a 44-year-old estate surveyor, Adelaja Taiwo Adetayo, to export 1.70 kilograms of skunk concealed in five jerry cans to the UK was equally frustrated by NDLEA operatives at the export shed of the Lagos airport. The cargo agent, Mustapha Quddus Opeyemi, who presented the consignment for export, was initially arrested while a follow-up operation led to the arrest of Adelaja at the Ahmadiyya area of Lagos on Monday, 9th February.”

The Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), while commending the officers and men of the MAKIA, MMIA, NAIA, Lagos, Edo, Kwara, FCT, and Oyo Commands for the arrests, seizures and their professionalism, enjoined them and their colleagues across the country to continue the current balanced approach to their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.