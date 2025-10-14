Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have made a series of arrests and seized large quantities of illicit drugs across Nigeria, including a major case at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, involving a 52-year-old businessman, Ejiofor Godwin Emeka. Ejiofo...

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have made a series of arrests and seized large quantities of illicit drugs across Nigeria, including a major case at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, involving a 52-year-old businessman, Ejiofor Godwin Emeka.

Ejiofor, who owns boutiques in Lagos and Onitsha, Anambra State, was taken into custody after arriving from Bangkok, Thailand, via Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 941 on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. NDLEA operatives, acting on credible intelligence, conducted a body scan that confirmed he had ingested illicit drugs and concealed some in his private parts. An initial search recovered 58 wraps of cocaine from his trousers. During days of excretion observation, Ejiofor passed an additional 69 wraps, bringing the total seizure to 127 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.388 kilograms.

According to a statement by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, In Lagos, NDLEA intercepted three shipments of drugs destined for the United Kingdom between October 9 and 10, 2025. The seizures included 1.74 kg of methamphetamine hidden in glass ceramics, 114 grams of pentazocine, 168 grams of tramadol injections, and 48 grams of tramadol capsules concealed in Vitamin C containers. Other thwarted attempts included 2.6 kg of skunk and 422 grams of tapentadol concealed in black soap heading to Turkey, 169 grams of cocaine hidden in handbags to Australia, and 568 grams of Loud cannabis in herb containers destined for the UAE.

In another operation at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, NDLEA officers seized 27,510 pills of rohypnol hidden in sachets of alcoholic drinks destined for South Africa. Following the initial arrest of a freight agent and cab driver, the agency arrested the alleged mastermind, 46-year-old Samuel Omoruyi (alias Yellow), on October 2 at Oyingbo Market, Lagos.

Additionally, an Italy-based businessman, Enehizena Augustine Uyimwen, was arrested while attempting to export 3,700 tramadol 225mg pills and 2,600 tapentadol 200mg tablets hidden in food items to Italy, claiming he was trafficking the drugs for someone else for a fee of €945.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Makes Case For Cannabis Oil Export

Other significant seizures across the country included: 47 kg of skunk recovered from the home of Emmanuel Sunday, 33, in Ugbekpe Ekperi, Edo State.

635 kg of skunk from a Toyota Hiace in Ife South, Osun State, with suspects Nureni Ayobami Eleweodo (48) and Oladejo Taiwo (52) arrested. Two more suspects, Timothy Omiwole (41) and Isaac Achiatan (36), were also apprehended with 100 kg of skunk and a motorcycle.

Arrests in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, including Okoro Julius (20) and Onyebuchi Nwibo (25) with 8.5 kg of skunk, and Sulaiman Kalalu (46) in Katsina State with 29.5 kg of skunk.

Yisa Daniel (29) was arrested in New Bussa, Niger State, with 22,000 tramadol capsules, 800 ampoules of pentazocine, and 150,000 exol-5 pills.

312 kg of skunk recovered from a bush in Ologede Camp, Ogbese, Ondo State.

141.8 kg of skunk seized from a vehicle along the Benin-Lagos Expressway, with suspects Francis John (39) and Adeyemi Taiwo (46) apprehended.

In Kaduna, Rufai Ahmed (27), alias Farin Malam, was caught at the Abuja-Kaduna toll gate transporting 150,000 exol-5 pills from Lagos to Katsina.

Meanwhile, NDLEA commands nationwide continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization campaigns in schools, worship centers, workplaces, and communities. Schools visited in the past week include General Murtala Mohammed College, Yola; Assembly of God Secondary School, Abakaliki; Community Girls Secondary School, Bakori; Girls Secondary School, Nenwe; Day Secondary School, Tungan Mallam; Sacred Heart Secondary School, Kabba; Ebenezer Model Secondary School, Onitsha; Government Secondary School, Borikiri; Government Junior Secondary School, Wakili Bawa; and Baptist High School, Ede, among others.

Commending officers across the country for their diligence, NDLEA Chairman/CEO, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), urged personnel to continue demonstrating tenacity, professionalism, and a balanced approach in the agency’s ongoing drug control efforts.