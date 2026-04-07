The Nigerian Cancer Society has demanded a probe into the claims of social media influencer, Blessing Okoro, popularly called Blessing CEO, about having stage four cancer. The call was made in a statement that it shared via its official Instagram page on Tuesday, condemning the attempt to use a cancer…...

The Nigerian Cancer Society has demanded a probe into the claims of social media influencer, Blessing Okoro, popularly called Blessing CEO, about having stage four cancer.

The call was made in a statement that it shared via its official Instagram page on Tuesday, condemning the attempt to use a cancer diagnosis to generate public sentiment and funds.

TVC News Online reports that the Delta State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association has raised concerns over the alleged misuse of a medical report linked to Blessing CEO. Also, a cancer survivor based in Asaba, Delta State, Mrs Deborah Mbara, who is also a professional make-up artist, has accused Blessing CEO of doctoring her medical report to support claims of battling stage four cancer.

The NCS in its statement said, “The Nigerian Cancer Society has taken note of reports involving Blessing Okoro (Blessing CEO) over alleged false claims of a cancer diagnosis used to solicit donations from the public. While many compassionate Nigerians responded with financial support, emerging concerns now question the authenticity of these claims. This has sparked public outcry, with calls for accountability and investigation.

“NCS strongly condemns any attempt to exploit cancer for personal gain. Cancer is a life-threatening condition that demands honesty, empathy, and responsibility. Misrepresentation not only deceives the public but also harms genuine patients by eroding trust and discouraging support.”

The society added that it will be engaging relevant authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and accountability where necessary.

“We also urge patients and families to seek guidance and verification from NCS before public fundraising. The Society has a dedicated system to support patients with transparency and credibility. To the public, partners, and donors: please remain vigilant and support only verified channels. Together, we must protect the integrity of cancer advocacy and care,” the NCS concluded.