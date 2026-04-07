Fresh controversy has erupted around self-proclaimed relationship expert, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, widely known as Blessing CEO, after a Nigerian cancer survivor accused her of allegedly using a falsified medical claim to mislead the public. In a now-viral video, Mrs Deborah Mbara, a creative director based in Asaba, Delta State, alleged…...

Fresh controversy has erupted around self-proclaimed relationship expert, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, widely known as Blessing CEO, after a Nigerian cancer survivor accused her of allegedly using a falsified medical claim to mislead the public.

In a now-viral video, Mrs Deborah Mbara, a creative director based in Asaba, Delta State, alleged that her personal medical report was used without consent by Blessing CEO to support claims of battling stage four cancer.

Mrs Mbara said she had previously met the influencer during a makeup session and later reached out to her with words of encouragement when she publicly announced her diagnosis.

According to her, the interaction took a troubling turn when Blessing CEO requested access to her old medical report under the pretext of comparing it with her own diagnosis.

Trusting the request, Mbara said she shared the document, only to later discover it had surfaced online as purported evidence of Blessing CEO’s illness.

Speaking tearfully, Mbara said: “Sometime last year, Blessing CEO was in Asaba, and I was her makeup artist. Fast forward to last week, when she started crying that she had cancer, and sold off her properties. My friend reached out to her to check up on her. And we even got a doctor on the call to help us educate her and encourage her. I was telling her how God saw me through my own, and the scars.

“Then she said, ‘Zazi, can you just please help me send the report of when you were diagnosed so I could compare it with the one my doctor gave to me. And I said ok no problem. Only for me to see it on the Internet on Friday that it was my result that she doctored to back up the nonsense and money people were donating to her.

“She said she doesn’t know me and has never spoken to any of my family. But she was in Asaba on Monday to beg my husband and my family. And my husband told her to tender a public apology on social media and confess how everything happened. I thought I was helping someone in need, not knowing she had a different agenda.”

Denying any involvement in the alleged scheme, she added, “Please, Nigerians, I don’t know anything about the report she is using to scam people of their money. I am not a party to it. This is evil, this is wickedness, this is demonic. I am a proud survivor. Jesus saved me.”

The development has intensified scrutiny of Blessing CEO, who is already facing widespread allegations of faking a cancer diagnosis to solicit financial support.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) had earlier called for the arrest of Blessing, for altering the medical report of a cancer patient.

Earlier, Blessing CEO had announced she had stage 4 cancer and solicited financial help from the public, but later admitted it was a “miscommunication” and she doesn’t have cancer.

The backlash began when allegations surfaced that she edited a cancer patient’s medical report to make it appear that the report was issued to her.