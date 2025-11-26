The National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education (NCAOOSCE) has expressed deep concern over the killing of 17-year-old Salihu Hassan, a student of Madarasatul Mallam Mainasara in the Illelayari area of Birnin Kebbi....

The National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education (NCAOOSCE) has expressed deep concern over the killing of 17-year-old Salihu Hassan, a student of Madarasatul Mallam Mainasara in the Illelayari area of Birnin Kebbi.

According to reports from the Commission’s Kebbi State Office, Salihu was discovered in a pool of blood in the early hours of Monday, November 24, 2025.

He was taken by the Nigeria Police Force to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed his death.

The Kebbi State Police Command has apprehended a suspect, and the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further inquiry.

The Commission commends the prompt action of law enforcement and urges a thorough, transparent investigation to ensure justice is delivered.

Reacting to the incident, the Executive Secretary of NCAOOSCE, Dr. Muhammad Sani Idris, described the killing as heartbreaking, noting: “The loss of this young Almajiri is painful and unacceptable.

Violence against children undermines our collective efforts to create safe, inclusive learning environments. We urge authorities to pursue justice swiftly and diligently.”

In fulfilling its mandate to safeguard Almajiri and out-of-school children, NCAOOSCE is coordinating with the Kebbi State Government and security agencies, reviewing safety protocols in learning centres, supporting the victim’s family, and advocating for safer educational spaces nationwide.

The Commission extends its condolences to the bereaved family, the school community, and the people of Kebbi State.

It calls on community leaders, caregivers, and education stakeholders to remain committed to protecting children and ensuring they can access education without fear or danger.