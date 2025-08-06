The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the licences of a ValueJet pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba, with immediate effect....

According to a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the suspension follows a serious breach of aviation safety protocols at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (Domestic Terminal), on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Preliminary findings reveal that the pilot commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without securing the mandatory pre-departure clearance. The incident, described as reckless, endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, violating both national aviation regulations and international safety standards.

Mr Achimugu says the Authority has launched a full investigation into the matter, and the suspension will remain in place pending its conclusion.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest levels of safety and compliance across Nigeria’s airspace.