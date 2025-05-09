The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a formal letter of sanction to Kenya Airways following multiple violations of consumer protection regulations involving three passengers, including Gloria Omisore.

In a letter of sanction dated May 7, 2025 and signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the Authority cited the airline for breaches including failure to provide care, non-disclosure of terms of carriage, refusal to respond to regulatory requests, non-processing of refunds and compensation, and loss of baggage.

“According to the NCAA, the sanctions stem from the airline’s failure to uphold several key obligations, including the NCAA has sent a letter of sanction to the operator, Kenya Airways, over the cases of Gloria Omisore and two other passengers.

“The penalties are for consumer protection-related infractions including right to care, failure to provide full disclosure of terms of carriage, failure to respond to the Authority’s request, failure to process refund and compensation, and lost baggage.”

The letter sent outlines both financial penalties and specific remedial actions.

“In addition to the fine in line with the NCAA Regulations 2023, the airline has seven days to pay the refunds and compensation of 1000 special drawing rights to the affected passengers,” the NCAA made it clear that non-compliance will lead to more severe consequences.

“Failure to comply with the letter will attract stiffer penalties for the airline,” the authority warned.