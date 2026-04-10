The Nigerian Bar Association has warned against what it described as growing judicial interference in the internal affairs of political parties, citing serious constitutional and democratic concerns as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections. In a strongly worded statement signed by its President, Afam Osigwe, the association said recent developments…...

The Nigerian Bar Association has warned against what it described as growing judicial interference in the internal affairs of political parties, citing serious constitutional and democratic concerns as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections.

In a strongly worded statement signed by its President, Afam Osigwe, the association said recent developments linked to the interpretation and application of the Electoral Act 2026 threaten the rule of law and democratic integrity.

The NBA specifically referenced Section 83 of the Act, which bars courts from entertaining cases relating to the internal affairs of political parties and prohibits the granting of interim or interlocutory injunctions in such matters.

https://x.com/afamosigwe/status/2042543674131693826?s=20

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According to the association, there has been a disturbing trend where lawyers institute cases in clear violation of the law, with courts allegedly granting interim orders despite explicit statutory restrictions.

“This does not augur well for our democracy,” the NBA said, warning that such actions risk undermining legal processes and eroding public confidence in the judiciary.

The association accused some legal practitioners of engaging in forum shopping and filing what it described as disingenuous suits aimed at securing political advantage.

It cautioned that dragging courts into intra-party disputes could transform the judiciary into a tool for political manipulation if not urgently addressed.

The NBA reminded lawyers of their ethical obligations, stressing that members of the Bar are “ministers in the temple of justice” and must not act as agents of partisan interests.

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It warned that any lawyer found deliberately seeking judicial interference in party matters, particularly through ex parte or interlocutory applications, risks disciplinary action.

The association said it would not hesitate to file petitions before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee against erring practitioners.

The NBA also called on the judiciary to exercise restraint and strictly adhere to the provisions of the law, urging courts to decline jurisdiction in matters clearly barred by statute.

It further urged the National Judicial Council to establish regulations to sanction judges who assume jurisdiction in prohibited cases or grant orders in violation of the Electoral Act.

In addition, the association called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to maintain neutrality and avoid actions that could be perceived as political interference.

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The NBA noted that the leadership of the electoral body is well-positioned to uphold democratic standards and ensure public confidence in the electoral process.

The association reiterated its commitment to protecting the integrity of Nigeria’s justice system, stating that it would deploy all lawful mechanisms—including advisory opinions, engagement, and disciplinary processes—to prevent abuse of legal procedures.

It stressed that the judiciary must remain an impartial arbiter of justice, while electoral institutions must operate within the bounds of constitutional democracy.