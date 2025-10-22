The Nigerian Bar Association has condemned a ruling allegedly pronounced by a magistrate court sitting in Kano that mandated the marriage of two popular TikTok content creators, Idris MaiWushirya and Basira Yar Guda, saying, “no court can compel two persons to marry.” In a statement sign...

The Nigerian Bar Association has condemned a ruling allegedly pronounced by a magistrate court sitting in Kano that mandated the marriage of two popular TikTok content creators, Idris MaiWushirya and Basira Yar Guda, saying, “no court can compel two persons to marry.”

In a statement signed by the union’s President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, NBA asserted that the ruling was invalid because it demonstrated “a grave misunderstanding of the limits of judicial authority under the Nigerian Constitution” and amounted to “an affront to the fundamental rights of the individuals concerned.”

The statement reads, “The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) notes with serious concern reports of a Magistrate court in Kano allegedly ordering two popular TikTok content creators, Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda, to formalise their relationship through marriage within 60 days following a case arising from the publication of an indecent video.

“This development reflects a grave misunderstanding of the limits of judicial authority under the Nigerian Constitution and constitutes an affront to the fundamental rights of the individuals concerned. No court has the power to compel any person to marry another person or to mandatorily marry two persons. It is indeed unconstitutional and therefore unlawful for any court to purport to have power to make such an order.”

“Marriage, by its very nature, is a voluntary union between consenting adults. It cannot, under any circumstance, be imposed as a form of punishment, moral correction, or judicial remedy. No court in Nigeria possesses the constitutional authority to compel two persons to marry, and any attempt to do so violates the rights to personal liberty, dignity of the human person, and privacy as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” the statement added.

“The NBA stresses that such judicial overreach not only infringes on personal freedoms but also undermines public confidence in the judiciary. The courts must remain the bastion of justice and protectors of constitutional rights, not instruments for enforcing social conformity or moral compulsion.

“We therefore call for an immediate review of this decision by Magistrate Halima Wali and urge the relevant judicial authorities to take steps to prevent a recurrence of such unconstitutional orders. The NBA Citizens’ Liberties Committee and Women’s Forum are hereby directed to monitor the situation to ensure that the rule of law prevails.

“No person should ever be coerced, directly or indirectly, into marriage by any institution of state, including the courts,” the statement concluded.