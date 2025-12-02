The Nigerian Navy on Monday, 1 December 2025, held a vibrant and symbolic “Shipping of Stripes” ceremony at its Headquarters in Abuja to formally honour officers promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral. The event attracted top defence officials, senior military officers, families, and well-wishers ...

The Nigerian Navy on Monday, 1 December 2025, held a vibrant and symbolic “Shipping of Stripes” ceremony at its Headquarters in Abuja to formally honour officers promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

The event attracted top defence officials, senior military officers, families, and well-wishers who came to celebrate the officers’ commitment and distinguished service.

The programme opened with the reading of citations praising the officers’ exemplary leadership, professional excellence, and steadfast loyalty throughout their naval careers.

The ceremonial adornment of their new ranks marked not only a personal achievement but also the Navy’s confidence in their ability to strengthen national security.

Addressing the gathering, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, congratulated the newly promoted officers, emphasizing that their elevation was “earned through merit and diligence.”

He urged them to view their new ranks as a higher responsibility demanding courage, foresight, and unwavering integrity.

Vice Admiral Abbas further called on the Admirals to serve as outstanding ambassadors of the Nigerian Navy, encouraging continued contributions to maritime security, protection of national assets, and the advancement of the Navy’s strategic goals.

The ceremony underscored the Nigerian Navy’s long-standing tradition of recognising excellence and fostering leadership as it continues to modernize its operations and strengthen its capacity to safeguard the nation’s waters.