The Nigerian Navy has approved the promotion of 127 senior officers to higher ranks, the service announced on Thursday.

According to a breakdown released by the Navy, 15 Commodores have been elevated to the rank of Rear Admiral, 31 Captains were promoted to Commodore, and 81 Commanders advanced to Captain.

A statement by the Navy’s spokesman, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, listed the officers promoted to Rear Admiral, including Olumide Olajide Fadahunsi, Patrick Emuebie Meteke, Ponfa Paul Nimmyel, Sulieman Wale Olorundare, Johnson Adekunle Adewoyin, Cajethan Nnabuchi Aniaku, Anthony Victor Kujoh, Abdulrahman Mohammed, Chinonyerem Emmanuel Oji, Adamu Yahaya, Chindo Usman Yahaya, Aminu Abdullahi, Orakwue Dennis Nnatu, Usman Garba Bala, and Samuel Anwuli Ogwu.

The officers elevated to Commodore include Solomon Ohunenese, Mahmud Fana, Taofiq Gidado, Mahmoud Hammanyero, Aliyu Abdullahi, Suleiman Muhammed, Abubakar Sani, Mohammed Kolo, Murtala Sulieman, Emmanuel Fingesi, Suleiman Abdullahi, Mustapha Abdullahi, Olanrewaju Animasahun, Owens Izilien, Olabode Teniola, Chris Ali, Kabir Olanrewaju, Uzezi Egweh, Charles Iso, Elisha Bawa, Olumide Faneye, Oscar Mbanu, Henry Ejeh, Galadima Ciroma, Osuolale Eyitayo, Emmanuel Onu, Abubakar Aliyu, Ahmadu Mohammed, Ogbeche Ochagu, Anastasia Ossai, and Feyisara Solebo.

The Navy said the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, congratulated the newly promoted officers and their families. He urged them to recommit to their duties, remain loyal to the nation, and uphold their responsibilities to the Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.