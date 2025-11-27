The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and other military training institutions in producing officers equipped with modern skills to confront emerging security challenges.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, gave the assurance when he received the Commandant of the NDA, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, at NAF Headquarters in Abuja.

Air Marshal Aneke said sustaining a professional and combat-ready officer corps requires continuous collaboration in training, faculty development, capacity building and exposure to operational environments. Describing the NDA as the “cradle of military professionalism,” he said the Academy remains central to developing officers who are mentally resilient, morally grounded and operationally prepared for evolving threats.

He also pledged the Air Force’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the NDA, adding that the Service will continue to support efforts aimed at producing officers capable of contributing meaningfully to national defence.

Maj.-Gen. Olatoye, who recently assumed office as NDA Commandant, said the Academy under his leadership will strengthen partnerships with all branches of the Armed Forces.

He noted that the NDA remains committed to maintaining global standards, enhancing its curriculum and leadership development frameworks, and grooming officers who embody excellence, discipline and readiness for modern warfare.