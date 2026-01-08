The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to combating maritime crimes and ensuring the safety and security of Nigeria’s maritime environment. Vice Admiral Abbas made this known during an operational visit to Calabar, where he inspected facil...

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to combating maritime crimes and ensuring the safety and security of Nigeria’s maritime environment.

Vice Admiral Abbas made this known during an operational visit to Calabar, where he inspected facilities at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital and assessed ongoing projects and activities across naval formations in Cross River State.

The visit forms part of a nationwide operational tour aimed at strengthening maritime security, evaluating operational readiness, and improving personnel welfare across key naval commands and formations.

During the tour, the Abbas expressed satisfaction with the facilities inspected and the recent operational gains recorded by the Navy, noting that the progress reflects sustained efforts to secure Nigeria’s waterways and coastal corridors.

As part of his engagement in Calabar, Vice Admiral Abbas paid a courtesy visit to Governor Bassey Otu, where discussions focused on collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and the Cross River State Government in safeguarding waterways and protecting coastal communities.

The Chief of Naval Staff also toured several naval formations and facilities in the state, including the Naval War College accommodation at Summit Hills and the Nigerian Navy Primary School in Ikot Ansa. At these locations, he interacted with officers and men, assessing operational capabilities while also emphasizing the importance of welfare, professionalism, and morale.

The operational visit further included a stop at the Navy Reference Hospital, where Vice Admiral Abbas held a closed-door meeting with the hospital’s management team to review healthcare delivery and medical support for naval personnel and their families.

The Calabar naval formations play a strategic role in securing inland waterways, curbing illegal activities, and supporting maritime trade within the region. The operational tour underscores the Nigerian Navy’s resolve to identify operational challenges, prioritize critical needs, and strengthen its capacity to deliver on its core mandate of maritime security.

Vice Admiral Abbas is expected to continue similar visits to other strategic naval formations across the country as part of efforts to enhance maritime safety and national security nationwide