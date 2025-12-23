Popular Pastor and gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has granted a fan’s request to perform at her wedding free of charge. The fan, who identifies as ‘Prinsca of #GenI’ with the handle @KPrinsca on X, posted her ‘delusional wish’ on Monday. Despite having fewer than 300 follow...

Popular Pastor and gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has granted a fan’s request to perform at her wedding free of charge.

The fan, who identifies as ‘Prinsca of #GenI’ with the handle @KPrinsca on X, posted her ‘delusional wish’ on Monday.

Despite having fewer than 300 followers, her request to have the gospel artist perform at her wedding quickly caught the singer’s attention.

She wrote, “Call me delusional, but I want Pst Nathaniel Bassey to perform ‘The Lord is my Light’ at my wedding. I will need a whole stage setup. Love the song so much.”

Nathaniel Bassey responded, saying, “When and where is the wedding? With God, nothing is impossible!”

“This development has caught the attention of Nigerians on X, with many flooding her timeline to congratulate her on her “wish come true.” @YourOptimalSVA wrote, “ You’ve tweet into existence already and so shall it be.”

@Steve_Egesa wrote, “ If the Lord is your light, no need for performance but to ask God Himself to come down and bring the light during your important day and minister to your heart as you walk down the aisle, believe me that will be your greatest day ever.”