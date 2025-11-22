The Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has announced a special national prayer session for the peace, unity, and progress of Nigeria, scheduled for Sunday, December 14, 2025. The event will take place at the NASFAT FCT Zone Main Branch in Utako, Abuja, starting at 10:00 a.m. The organisation said ...

The Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has announced a special national prayer session for the peace, unity, and progress of Nigeria, scheduled for Sunday, December 14, 2025.

The event will take place at the NASFAT FCT Zone Main Branch in Utako, Abuja, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The organisation said the programme is part of its commitment to national stability through spiritual engagement, community mobilisation, and moral advocacy. It will bring together members, leaders, and well-meaning Nigerians to seek divine intervention for the country during a crucial period.

In a statement by Alhaji Shamsideen Owolabi Oseni, NASFAT National Public Relations Secretary, on Saturday November 22, NASFAT President Alhaji Ayodeji AbdulWahid AbdulRauf described the prayer session as “timely and necessary,” noting that “Nigeria is in a period where prayers, unity, and collective action are needed more than ever.”

He encouraged Nigerians of all backgrounds to participate, stressing that meaningful progress is achievable when citizens combine effort with sincere supplication.

He reaffirmed NASFAT’s commitment to national peace-building and harmony.

Supporting the initiative, Chief Missioner Imam Maroofdeen AbdulAzeez Onike said prayer remains a powerful tool for societal transformation and urged both Muslims and non-Muslims to join the session.

He added that the programme will include prayers for security, economic stability, leadership guidance, and the overall well-being of Nigerians. He encouraged attendees to come with “a renewed spirit of hope, peace, and commitment to national development.”

NASFAT has extended an open invitation to all members, residents of the Federal Capital Territory, and the general public to participate in the event, emphasising that collective prayers and positive action are vital for building a peaceful and prosperous nation.