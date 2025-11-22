The Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), a leading global Islamic organization, has condemned the ongoing wave of insurgency affecting communities across Nigeria, expressing deep concern over the nation’s rising insecurity. In a statement, NASFAT President Alhaji Ayodeji AbdulWahid AbdulRauf voic...

The Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), a leading global Islamic organization, has condemned the ongoing wave of insurgency affecting communities across Nigeria, expressing deep concern over the nation’s rising insecurity.

In a statement, NASFAT President Alhaji Ayodeji AbdulWahid AbdulRauf voiced confidence in the Nigerian Military’s ability to confront insurgent groups and restore calm. He urged the Armed Forces to review and strengthen their operational strategies to ensure more effective responses to security threats.

Alhaji AbdulRauf also called on civilians to assist security agencies by providing credible, timely information to support intelligence operations and enhance national safety.

Chief Missioner Imam Maroofdeen AbdulAzeez Onike offered prayers for victims of insurgency attacks and their families. He encouraged Nigerians to remain steadfast in faith, uphold unity, and adopt a spirit of vigilance and responsibility, stressing the importance of collective efforts to restore peace.

NASFAT has directed all its global branches to offer special prayers during Sunday Asalatu services for victims, particularly in Kebbi, Kwara, Niger, and other affected areas. Members are urged to pray for the safe return of abducted persons, the strength of distressed families, and lasting national peace.

The organisation also extended its condolences to all impacted individuals and families and commended government authorities working to address security challenges. NASFAT emphasized the need for intelligence-driven operations, community collaboration, and sustained efforts toward long-term stability.

“NASFAT reaffirms its commitment to national harmony and urges all Nigerians to unite, remain vigilant, and support initiatives aimed at achieving enduring peace and security across the country,” the statement read.