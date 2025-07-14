Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has expressed his sadness over the death of former President, Muhammadu Buhari....

The Indian made this known through a post on his official X formerly Twitter handle.

He went nostalgic in his recollections of meeting between him and former President Buhari, describing him as a man whose wisdom, warmth and unwavering commitment to the people of Nigeria left a lasting impression on him.

He recalled that his commitment to the shared and mutually beneficial relationship between Nigeria and India meant a lot to.

He extended his condolences to the Federal Government of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the people of Nigeria and his immediate family.

India and Nigeria share a long diplomatic and Trade relations with thousands of Indians calkling Nigeria home for Business and also naturalised citizens of Nigeria.