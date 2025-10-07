Two prominent members of the Grammy-winning worship collective, Maverick City Music; Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore, have announced their departure from the group, effective October 6, 2025. In emotional statements shared on Instagram, both artists expressed deep gratitude for their time with Maveri...

Two prominent members of the Grammy-winning worship collective, Maverick City Music; Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore, have announced their departure from the group, effective October 6, 2025.

In emotional statements shared on Instagram, both artists expressed deep gratitude for their time with Maverick City Music while revealing plans to pursue new individual paths in music and ministry.

Naomi Raine said her decision came “after a lot of prayer and consideration,” explaining that she felt led to step into what she believes God is calling her to do independently.

She clarified that her exit does not mark an end but rather “a new beginning,” expressing excitement about the opportunities ahead in her music, ministry, and purpose.

Raine wrote in a statement: “After a lot of prayer and consideration, I’ve decided that now is the best time to share that I’m no longer a part of Maverick City Music. Being a part of Mav truly changed my life. What started as a group of folks singing in a shed, has turned into something I could’ve never even

imagined!

“This journey has changed my life forever. I don’t regret one single thing – the highs, the lows, the lessons… all of it. I’ve learned so much about God, about people, and about myself-and I will always carry those lessons with

me.

“Every song I was a part of was written and sung from a pure place, just me wanting to please God. And now, I believe God has given me the green light to step into what He’s calling me to do individually. Still writing. Still singing. Still worshiping and leading others in worship – just on my own.

“I’ll always love and support the incredible artists I started this with, and I’m so grateful for the time we shared creating something that touched people all over the world. I hold onto those moments and will never forget what God did with a bunch of people who just loved God’s presence. To every single person who’s prayed for us, sung the songs, shown love, and supported along the way… thank you. Truly. You have no idea what that means to me.

READ ALSO: U.S. Mission Hosts Pre-Headies Reception, Hails Music Influence

This isn’t really an ending, but a new beginning. A new chapter. I’m excited about the music, the ministry, and the purpose ahead. God’s not done yet.

With gratitude and love, Naomi Raine”

Naomi Raine has been an integral part of Maverick City Music since 2019, lending her powerful vocals and songwriting talent to hits such as “Jireh” and “Promises.”

Chandler Moore also confirmed his departure, describing it as a bittersweet but necessary decision after reflecting on what truly matters in his life and career.

Moore shared that he feels a renewed sense of purpose and excitement for the future, emphasizing that “my dream hasn’t changed, but I’m stepping into a new phase to share my story and make music that helps people feel more human.”

“These last two years I’ve been locked in on what really matters…in my life and my career. It’s been scary at times, but it’s also been full of fresh vision and real excitement about the future. With that, I’ve made the bittersweet decision to end my relationship with Maverick City Music. When we started Mav, I was grateful to have community and belonging while fulfilling my dream of making music that would help people experience God. And we did that…in ways I couldn’t have imagined.”

Moore also appreciated several people who have been essential to the group’s mission.

“This transition isn’t easy. Maverick is something I poured my heart into, so it’s almost like saying goodbye to your own kid.

“My dream hasn’t changed. I’m stepping into this next phase ready to share my story and make music that helps people feel a little more human, a little more understood, and a little less alone”, he added.