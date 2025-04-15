The U.S. Mission in Nigeria has held its third annual pre-award reception in honour of The Headies, Nigeria’s premier music awards, underscoring the growing international appeal of the country’s music industry.

The event brought together music stars, industry leaders, policymakers, U.S. exchange programme alumni, and diplomats, highlighting the cultural and economic ties between Nigeria and the United States.

In his keynote address, U.S. Ambassador Richard M. Mills, Jr. praised Nigerian artists for their global impact and acknowledged the role of American streaming platforms, record labels, and exchange programmes in amplifying Afrobeats worldwide.

‘Taking The Headies to the U.S. in 2022 and 2023 was a testament to African music’s global reach,’ Mills said. ‘Nigerian artists now sell out American arenas and earn Grammy nominations—proof of this vibrant cultural exchange.’

Ayo Animashaun, Executive Producer of The Headies, noted the unprecedented opportunities for Nigerian musicians, emphasising international collaborations as key to sustaining Afrobeats’ dominance.

Major U.S. companies, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Universal Music Group, have partnered with Nigerian artists to bring African sounds to global audiences. The U.S. Mission continues to support Nigeria’s creative sector through initiatives like the new American Music Mentorship Programme, launched in partnership with the Recording Academy (Grammys).

In its first year, the scheme placed three Nigerian creatives in the U.S. music scene, with one alumnus now leading a U.S. media group’s regional office in Nigeria.

The reception reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to fostering cultural and economic ties through music, trade, and creative industry growth.