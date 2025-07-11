‎The inquest set up by the Lagos State Government to unravel the controversial death of musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called Mohbad, has ended with a call for the prosecution of the unlicensed nurse, feyisayo ogedengbe, who treated the 26 year old in his final moments....

‎The Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, noted the bullying and harassment the late artiste suffered at the hands of his former promoter, naira marley and one Sam Larry, but ruled that there was no direct link between them and the immediate death.

‎Though the court also acknowledged the cultural factors that prompted the decision of the deceased’s father in conducting the “hasty” and “undignified” burial, it added that he should still have done the necessary legal and medical procedures including getting a death certificate and autopsy upon the sudden death of the promising artist.

‎The court also found that the musician’s wife should have insisted on his proper medical care upon sustaining an injury few days to his death, including speaking out upon the father’s poor handling of the corpse.

‎After hearing the evidence of nineteen witnesses in the almost two year long inquest, it was also concluded that mohbad suffered turbulent moments leading to his death, having being failed by various quarters including his family, public institutions and the music industry.

