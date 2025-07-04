Nigeria and Saint Lucia on Wednesday signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deepen ties in tourism, the creative sector, and the broader Orange Economy.

The agreement, signed during the official state visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Caribbean island nation, marks a new chapter of collaboration between the two culturally rich nations.

The landmark deal was formalised by Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, and Saint Lucia’s Minister for Tourism, Culture and the Creative Industries, Dr. Ernest Hilaire.

The MOU lays the foundation for wide-ranging cooperation in areas such as:

Festival exchanges

Youth-focused cultural immersion programs

Joint fashion and design showcases

Museum collaborations and heritage preservation

Strengthening artisanal value chains



Nigeria’s globally celebrated cultural exports—Afrobeats, Nollywood, fashion, and oral traditions—will now be paired with Saint Lucia’s successful community-based tourism initiatives and famed events such as the Saint Lucia Jazz Festival.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision of reimagining Africa-Caribbean relations through creativity, culture, and innovation,” said Minister Musawa after the signing. “We are laying the groundwork for transformational programs that elevate our creative economies while fostering pride, dignity, and global relevance for Black communities around the world.”

Dr. Hilaire noted that the agreement not only reconnects two nations historically linked by shared heritage but also positions both countries for modern creative collaborations.

“Nigeria has long inspired Saint Lucia with its vibrant storytelling, fashion, and music,” Dr. Hilaire said. “This MOU is a powerful step in reconnecting our people through art, culture, and enterprise.”

The Nigerian delegation emphasised that the agreement aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in driving cultural diplomacy, creating youth-centered economic opportunities, and strengthening Nigeria’s position as a global cultural leader.

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy reaffirmed its commitment to building sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships that spotlight Nigeria’s creative and tourism sectors on the world stage.

With this historic accord, Nigeria and Saint Lucia are poised to unlock new business opportunities, deepen intercontinental solidarity, and promote cultural excellence globally.