The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has distanced itself from a planned protest allegedly being organised by activist Omoyele Sowore and his associates in the name of the student body.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Ibadan, the President of NANS, Olushola Oladoja, described the claim circulating on social media that the Association would join a “#FreeNnamdiKanu Protest” slated for October 20 as false, mischievous, and politically motivated.

He stressed that NANS had no affiliation with Sowore or any politically driven group, insisting that the student body remains focused on education, youth development, and national unity.

The students union said the issue surrounding the detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is before a competent court of law, and it would be unlawful and irresponsible for the Association to take sides or mobilize students for protest over a judicial matter.

The NANS President also warned parents and guardians to caution their children against being used by what he described as “self-serving politicians” who exploit young people for personal gain.

Oladoja urged security agencies and the public to disregard any publication linking NANS to the planned protest, reiterating that the Association would continue to pursue peaceful advocacy and constructive engagement to advance the welfare of Nigerian students.

He reaffirmed NANS’s commitment to promoting dialogue, law and order, and collaborative efforts that contribute to the progress of the education sector and the nation as a whole.