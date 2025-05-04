The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has dismissed recent claims by Abubakar Isah Atiku, who is laying claim to the office of the National President of the Studemt Body.

They also declared Omoyele Sowore, persona non grata in all Nigerian Campuses for what they allege is his betrayal of the struggle.This declaration was made by NANS President Olusola Ladoja at a press briefing in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the recognized President of NANS, Olusola Ladoja, the leadership described Atiku’s allegations against Seyi Tinubu as entirely false and politically motivated.

Ladoja stated that the claims, including accusations of harassment, are not only unsubstantiated but appear designed to create confusion within the student body.

NANS insists a free and fair election produced its current leadership and challenged Atiku to take his grievances to court if he disputes the outcome.

The statement further reveals that Atiku has ties with opposition political parties, suggesting that his actions are driven more by politics than by student interest.

NANS also emphasized that Seyi Tinubu has never met Atiku, dismissing the talk of an assault as mere fabrication.