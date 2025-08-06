The Jigawa State Government says it has completed 26 road projects inherited from previous administrations and has initiated 48 new ones across the state....

The roads, which link several rural communities, are part of Governor Umar Namadi’s infrastructure drive aimed at improving connectivity and boosting local economies.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, the completed projects include those that were either abandoned or yet to begin under the last administration.

Mr Gumel said only the Maigatari to Babura road remains unfinished due to a change in scope and extension of the project.

He said despite economic challenges such as inflation and naira devaluation, the Namadi administration has made significant progress since assuming office in 2023.

The government has so far initiated 48 new road projects covering a total of 976 kilometres, with 30 of them now at advanced stages of completion.

One of the completed projects is the Sundimina–Birnin Kudu Road, which was delivered within seven months at a cost of ₦11.5bn.

Ongoing works include:

Sara–Gantsa Road (47km) at a contract sum of ₦11bn

Fifteen feeder roads, with progress ranging between 70% and 80%

Township roads in Bulangu, Gandun Sarki, and Dutse, now at 60% to 70% completion

The government is also rehabilitating damaged road sections, including those affected by flooding.

These include:

Eastern Bypass

Madobi–Danguli Road

Zakirai–Gujungu–Hadejia Road

Basirka–Gwaram Bridges

Balago–Auno–Kafinsa Hausa Road

Andaza–Aujara Road

Unguwar Mani–Koreyal–Korau–Gwiwa Road

Tsamiya–Yalwan Damai Road

Mr Gumel added that the Namadi administration inherited ₦82bn in outstanding liabilities, of which ₦32bn was paid by the previous government.

The current administration has cleared ₦50bn to date.