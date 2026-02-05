The naira recorded its largest two-day increase against the United States dollar at the official foreign exchange market. Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the naira rose to N1,358.28 on Wednesday, up from N1,372.91 on Tuesday, representing a daily appreciation of N14.63. On Tu...

The naira recorded its largest two-day increase against the United States dollar at the official foreign exchange market.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the naira rose to N1,358.28 on Wednesday, up from N1,372.91 on Tuesday, representing a daily appreciation of N14.63.

On Tuesday, the currency had gained N17.45 against the dollar, meaning that over the last two days, the naira strengthened by a total of N32.08 at the official market.

This marks a gradual march towards N1,300 per dollar, a level last recorded in March 2024.

Meanwhile, at the black market, the naira was exchanged at N1,460 per dollar as of Wednesday, according to several Bureau De Change operators in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

The recent uptrend in the naira at the official market coincides with a rise in the country’s external reserves, which surged to $46.70 billion as of February 2026.