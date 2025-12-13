The Nigerian Naira closed the week on a positive note, appreciating by N1.65 against the US dollar at the official market on Friday, trading at N1,454.41. Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows this marks a 0.11 percent increase compared to Thursday’s rate of N1,456.06. The local curren...

The Nigerian Naira closed the week on a positive note, appreciating by N1.65 against the US dollar at the official market on Friday, trading at N1,454.41.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows this marks a 0.11 percent increase compared to Thursday’s rate of N1,456.06.

The local currency had opened the week with slight fluctuations, recording minimal losses midweek. On Wednesday, it traded at N1,455.38, following rates of N1,451.86 on Monday and N1,454.38 on Tuesday.

The modest gain underscores the Naira’s stability at the official market despite earlier minor dips during the week.

