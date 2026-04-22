The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered and dismantled two illegal production outlets involved in the counterfeiting and adulteration of alcoholic beverages in Lagos State. In a Wednesday statement posted on the agency’s official X handle, NAFDAC, while acting on credible intelligence, conducted separate…...

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered and dismantled two illegal production outlets involved in the counterfeiting and adulteration of alcoholic beverages in Lagos State.

In a Wednesday statement posted on the agency’s official X handle, NAFDAC, while acting on credible intelligence, conducted separate raids across facilities at the Trade Fair Complex and another facility on Lagos Island, recovering over 1,800 cartons of counterfeit products.

The statement reads, “Acting on credible intelligence, enforcement operatives raided facilities at Zamfara Plaza, Trade Fair Complex, and Lagos Island, recovering over 1,800 cartons of counterfeit and adulterated alcoholic products valued at approximately ₦350 million.

“At the Trade Fair Complex, officers discovered makeshift production setups equipped with plastic mixing tanks, improvised filtration systems, empty branded bottles, corks, and packaging materials used to produce and package fake alcoholic drinks.”

The statement added, “A similar operation on Lagos Island led to the arrest of a suspect linked to the illegal production and distribution of counterfeit beverages through a retail outlet. All recovered items were seized and evacuated for further regulatory action.”

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NAFDAC warns that the consumption of adulterated alcoholic beverages poses serious health risks, including poisoning, organ damage, and death.

The Agency reiterates its commitment to prosecuting offenders and urges the public to purchase products only from authorised outlets.

The agency further urges members of the public to report suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office or via its toll-free line 0800-1-NAFDAC (0800-1-623322).