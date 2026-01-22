The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has commenced full enforcement of the ban on the production and sale of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles below 200 millilitres....

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, announced this in Lagos during a media briefing organised by the agency.

NAFDAC had earlier disclosed plans to begin enforcement of a total ban on the affected products by December 2025, in line with a directive from the Nigerian Senate.

Adeyeye said the agency has now received fresh formal authorisation from the upper legislative chamber, adding that enforcement actions have already begun nationwide.

The Senate resolution followed a motion sponsored by Senator Ned Nwoko (Delta North), which raised concerns over the widespread availability of high-alcohol-content drinks in sachets and small bottles.

Lawmakers warned that the products’ low cost and ease of concealment posed serious public health and social risks, particularly to minors and young adults.

The motion, which drew broad bipartisan support, was adopted during plenary, with the Senate directing NAFDAC to enforce existing regulations prohibiting the sale of alcohol in sachets and small-volume containers.

Speaking at the briefing, Adeyeye said the enforcement drive is aimed at safeguarding public health and protecting vulnerable groups from the harmful effects of alcohol consumption.

“The proliferation of high-alcohol-content beverages in sachets and small containers has made such products easily accessible, affordable and concealable,” she said.

She added that NAFDAC had already commenced enforcement following the Senate’s directive, stressing that the agency was not opposed to alcohol consumption but against its packaging in high concentrations in sachets and small bottles that make it easy for children to access.

Adeyeye noted that before her tenure, some sachet alcohol products contained between 50 and 90 per cent alcohol, describing the levels as dangerously high and detrimental to public health.

She said the agency had previously directed manufacturers to reduce alcohol content to 30 per cent, but many resisted, citing concerns over job losses and potential investment setbacks.

According to her, the matter was escalated to the Federal Ministry of Health, which granted manufacturers a five-year transition period from December 2018 to January 31, 2024, to restructure operations and comply with regulatory standards.

Adeyeye reaffirmed NAFDAC’s commitment to protecting public health, saying the agency would continue to prioritise the safety of vulnerable populations through sustained regulatory enforcement.