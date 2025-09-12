The operatives of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control have busted a fake drug network operating in a warehouse situated in Ilasa-Oshodi area of Lagos State. A statement posted on the official X handle of the agency on Friday stated that operatives of the agency during th...

The operatives of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control have busted a fake drug network operating in a warehouse situated in Ilasa-Oshodi area of Lagos State.

A statement posted on the official X handle of the agency on Friday stated that operatives of the agency during the raid intercepted 277 cartons of counterfeit and unregistered Malamal Forte malaria drugs valued at over N1.2 billion in the warehouse.

According to the statement, the drugs, which were concealed in cartons labelled as Diclofenac Potassium 50mg, were illegally imported from Shanxi Tianyuan Pharmaceuticals Group in China, and were falsely declared as spare parts in the shipping container.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to eradicate counterfeit and substandard medicines from Nigeria, citing support from the Presidency and the Ministry of Health.

The agency further declared that the operation is a part of its nationwide campaign to protect public health, ensuring safe and quality medicines are available to Nigerians.

