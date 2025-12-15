The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has carried out a precision air operation that destroyed a key terrorist supply and logistics base in the Southern Tumbuns axis of Nigeria’s North-East....

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has carried out a precision air operation that destroyed a key terrorist supply and logistics base in the Southern Tumbuns axis of Nigeria’s North-East.

The operation, conducted on 14 December at Dabar Masara, targeted a location identified as a major support hub for terrorist activities in the region.

The strike forms part of ongoing efforts to disrupt insurgent supply chains and degrade their operational capabilities.

The Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement said the operation was based on actionable intelligence indicating the presence of a terrorist workshop and sustained movement of armed fighters in the area.

He explained that the Air Component of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai deployed a coordinated force package integrating Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions with precision strike capabilities.

According to Ejodame, pre-strike surveillance revealed frequent terrorist activity and a large number of vehicles concealed under thick vegetation, confirming the location as an active logistics and coordination site.

He added that further monitoring on the day of the operation confirmed the intelligence, with terrorists observed moving around the hidden vehicles, prompting immediate engagement in line with established Rules of Engagement.

Post-strike assessments showed that the targeted vehicles were destroyed and several terrorist elements neutralised during the operation.

Ejodame said the successful mission underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s continued reliance on intelligence-led and accurate air operations in support of national counterterrorism efforts.

He reaffirmed the Air Force’s commitment to working closely with other arms of the Armed Forces to dismantle terrorist networks and enhance security across affected areas.