At least 23 bandits have been killed following precision airstrikes carried out by the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA as they fled Kano State after a coordinated attack on Shanono and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, Major Babatunde Zubairu.

According to the statement, troops of the Joint Task Force repelled the bandits’ attack in Kano and pursued the fleeing assailants to Karaduwa Village in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, where intelligence revealed they had regrouped.

The Air Component later identified the bandits at Dan Marke area of Matazu LGA during what was believed to be a burial of their fallen members and carried out a precision airstrike after trailing their movement, leading to heavy casualties and destruction of weapons and equipment.

The Nigerian Army said security in Kano State remains calm, with troops sustaining patrols and surveillance.

The Army reassures the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property and urges citizens to continue to provide timely intelligence to security agencies.