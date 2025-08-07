The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has carried out a successful airstrike on a large gathering of armed bandits attending a wedding ceremony at Asaula Hills in Yankuzo Ward, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State....

According to security analyst Zagazola Makama, the precision strike was executed on Tuesday, August 5, around 4:00 p.m., following credible intelligence reports that multiple bandit factions were converging for a mass wedding in the rugged, elevated terrain.

Sources disclosed that field operatives had confirmed the presence of dozens of heavily armed bandits—many of them riding over 100 motorcycles—at the scene by 2:44 p.m.

In swift response, the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji under NAF’s Sector 2 Command deployed a fighter jet to engage the target.

https://x.com/ZagazOlaMakama/status/1953193607890125267

“The wedding brought together bandit factions from Faskari and Kankara Local Government Areas in Katsina State, as well as other enclaves across Zamfara. Dozens were neutralised instantly, while many others sustained critical injuries,” a source revealed.

Surviving bandits were reportedly seen evacuating their wounded to Yankuzo village for makeshift treatment.

Subsequent reconnaissance and intelligence reports confirmed the recovery of at least 10 identifiable bodies by evening, while several others were said to have been burnt beyond recognition.

Local informants indicated that no fewer than 33 injured bandits were receiving treatment at the Yankuzo Comprehensive Health Centre and nearby hamlets.

Security officials believe the death toll may be significantly higher, given the size of the gathering and the intensity of the airstrike.