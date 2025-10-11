Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has shared the emotional struggles he and his wife faced when she endured five miscarriages while he was leading his frequent “Hallelujah Challenge”. The Hallelujah Challenge is a month-long virtual praise and worship session hosted by Bassey, drawing thous...

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has shared the emotional struggles he and his wife faced when she endured five miscarriages while he was leading his frequent “Hallelujah Challenge”.

The Hallelujah Challenge is a month-long virtual praise and worship session hosted by Bassey, drawing thousands of believers online to sing, pray, and share testimonies.

During the early hours of Friday while leading the ongoing edition, Bassey revealed that his wife experienced five miscarriages, including an ectopic pregnancy, amid those challenging times,

Despite the personal pain, he continued to lead the live worship sessions, even returning to host the sessions while his wife was hospitalized.

“My wife will have to forgive me. Do you know there were times during the Hallelujah Challenge when we had a miscarriage, and nobody knew? I would still come online to praise and dance,” Bassey recounted.

He added, “A few years ago, she was in the hospital with an ectopic pregnancy. I would leave, lead praise and worship online, then return to the hospital and the nurses attending to her would tell me, ‘It was powerful tonight.’ Not one, not two not three or four pregnancies, but five.”

Bassey used the moment to encourage believers to remain steadfast in faith, reaffirming that “God is faithful” even in the most difficult circumstances.

“So when people say, ‘Where is God?’ I say, I understand. God is faithful. One of the words He gave us was, ‘Don’t give up on God,” he added.

Bassey married his wife Sarah in 2013, and the couple is blessed with two children — a son and a daughter.