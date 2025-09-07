Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in Kano State, has formally announced the end of his membership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), following his expulsion from the party....

In a statement he personally signed, Jibrin said the decision came as a “surprise and rude shock,” stressing that his recent interview in English and Hausa, which he believes reflected the party’s principles of free expression, should not have warranted such a “heavy penalty.”

“No invitation was extended to me to defend or explain myself by any organ of the party,” he said, adding that the decision violated the NNPP’s stated commitment to fair hearing, due process and justice.

Jibrin noted that while he would have preferred to remain in the party despite differences, he accepted the decision “in good faith and without grudges,” choosing not to challenge it in court out of respect for the party.

Addressing claims of non-payment of dues, he appealed to the party to send him an invoice, promising to settle all outstanding payments promptly.

He urged the NNPP to avoid personal attacks as they part ways, stressing that relationships should remain cordial regardless of political affiliation.

“The party does not believe anybody has political value and comes short in treating people with the respect they deserve,” Jibrin said, adding that he would rather invest his political capital “where it will be appreciated with dignity.”

He thanked the NNPP for the support he received over the years and said he would carefully weigh his options before deciding on his next political home.