Former Deputy Inspector General of Police and current Federal Commissioner of the Police Service Commission, Taiwo Lakanu, has reflected on his personal and career journey with the Late former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, who died on Sunday, August 31, after an illness in Abuja.

In a tribute message made available to TVC on Monday, Lakanu expressed his grief, tracing their relationship back to 2002.

He extolled the legacy of ex-IG Arase, describing him as “a man of rare intelligence, deep cerebral capacity, and uncommon focus.”

The statement reads, “My first encounter with late IGP Solomon Arase fdc was in 2002, when we both served as Principal Staff Officers to the then Inspector General of Police, the late Tafa Balogun. At that time, he headed the more herculean Abuja office while I was posted to Force Headquarters Annexe in Lagos. From that moment, I knew I had met a man of rare intelligence, deep cerebral capacity, and uncommon focus.”

Lakanu further stated that the former IG’s work ethic dictates that weekends never existed for him as days of rest.

He added that despite this very demanding schedule, you will never see the affectionate smile disappear from his face.

He said the former IG, Solomon Arase, fondly coined a nickname for him, “Lakay”, from his surname, Lakanu.

Lakanu commended the rise of the former IG, stating that he distinguished himself by formulating and implementing policies that uplifted the dwindling fortunes of the Force and restored dignity to the office.

“His brilliance and dedication were never in doubt. It is no surprise that successive Inspectors General of Police retained him as their Principal Staff Officer, relying heavily on his loyalty, intellect, and tireless work ethic. His accelerated promotions, which culminated in his rise to the apex of the Force as Inspector General of Police, were well-deserved.

“In that role, he distinguished himself by formulating and implementing policies that uplifted the dwindling fortunes of the Force and restored dignity to the office,” the statement continued.

Arase recounted how the former IG Arase played a defining role in his career, deploying him to Imo State as the Commissioner of Police despite resistance by the then state governor, Rochas Okorocha.

“On a personal note, Arase played a defining role in my career. He deployed me as Commissioner of Police to Imo State—a posting that the then governor, Rochas Okorocha, initially resisted, preferring another candidate.

“But Arase stood his ground and appealed to the governor to assess me for just two weeks. Those two weeks blossomed into two years of fruitful collaboration.

“By the end of my tenure, the governor had named a street after me, gifted me a house in the GRA, and extended a generous financial reward for my performance—all as Arase had confidently predicted,” Lakanu recounted

Lakanu stressed that beyond policing, the former IG was a reformer, a bold thinker, and a man of vision, who single-handedly relocated the Police Service Commission from its dilapidated old premises to its current befitting edifice, an achievement that speaks to his courage and foresight.

He described him as a respected scholar and prolific writer whose works will continue to serve as a guiding “bible” for the Nigeria Police Force for generations to come.

“Solomon Ehigiator Arase lived a life of impact, service, and excellence. His legacy will endure in the annals of policing, scholarship, and reform. May the Almighty God grant him eternal rest and comfort his family, colleagues, and the entire police community,” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Solomon Arase has reportedly passed away at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja.

As at press time, there has been no official confirmation from his family or the Nigeria Police Force regarding the development.

Arase, Nigeria’s 18th Inspector-General of Police, was appointed in April 2015 by then-President Goodluck Jonathan and retired from the Force in 2016.

