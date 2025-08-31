Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Solomon Arase has reportedly passed away at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja....

As at press time, there has been no official confirmation from his family or the Nigeria Police Force regarding the development.

Arase, Nigeria’s 18th Inspector-General of Police, was appointed in April 2015 by then-President Goodluck Jonathan and retired from the Force in 2016.

After retirement, he continued to serve in various national assignments, most notably as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), a position he assumed in January 2023 under President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was relieved of the role in June 2024 by President Bola Tinubu.

A seasoned intelligence officer, Arase once headed the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the apex intelligence unit of the Force.

He also served as Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State and later as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of intelligence.

His career also included international service in Namibia on a United Nations peacekeeping mission.