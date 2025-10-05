The Plateau State Government has expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for visiting the state to attend the final interment of Mama Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda. In a statement signed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the state described...

The Plateau State Government has expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for visiting the state to attend the final interment of Mama Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda.

In a statement signed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the state described the president’s visit as a mark of honour, empathy, and commitment to national unity.

Governor Mutfwang asserted that the people of Plateau State are deeply touched by the president’s gesture and do not take it for granted.

The president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; state governors; and other top government officials who accompanied the president to the solemn event were also appreciated.

Mr Mufwang reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining peace and development in the state while thanking the president once again for identifying with the people at their moment of grief.

TVC previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday arrived at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) headquarters in Jos, Plateau State, to attend the funeral service of Mama Lydia Goshwe Yilwatda, mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

The President’s visit drew large crowds, with residents of Jos lining the streets, holding placards and banners welcoming the Nigerian leader and other high-profile dignitaries.

In his remarks during the funeral, President Tinubu expressed deep appreciation to the clergy for their role in promoting peace across the country.

