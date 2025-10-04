President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday arrived at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) headquarters in Jos, Plateau State, to attend the funeral service of Mama Lydia Goshwe Yilwatda, mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda. The President’s v...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday arrived at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) headquarters in Jos, Plateau State, to attend the funeral service of Mama Lydia Goshwe Yilwatda, mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

The President’s visit drew large crowds, with residents of Jos lining the streets, holding placards and banners welcoming the Nigerian leader and other high-profile dignitaries.

In his remarks during the funeral, President Tinubu expressed deep appreciation to the clergy for their role in promoting peace across the country.

He called for unity and tolerance among Nigerians, emphasizing the importance of religious freedom and mutual love.

“We believe in freedom of religion; what matters most is our love for one another,” the President said.

“Hate is not an option. We must continue to build a Nigeria where peace and love thrive.”

President Tinubu also praised Professor Yilwatda, calling him “a good man,” and reiterated his confidence in his leadership of the APC.

The funeral service was attended by top government officials and political leaders, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and members of the APC Governors’ Forum.

Akpabio, in his goodwill message, commended the synergy between the PDP-led Plateau State government and the opposition APC, describing it as a positive example of bipartisan cooperation.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, thanked President Tinubu for honoring the people of Plateau by appointing their son, Professor Yilwatda, as APC National Chairman.

His appreciation was echoed by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, who spoke on behalf of the APC Governors’ Forum and reaffirmed their commitment to Nigeria’s progress and unity.

Following the funeral service, which has now officially concluded, President Tinubu is expected to meet with church leaders from across Northern Nigeria in a closed-door session to further discuss issues of national peace and religious harmony.

Security has been visibly heightened across Jos, with logistics in place to ensure the President’s safe movement and the successful conclusion of his visit.