Yoruba community leaders across the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have officially launched a political group to back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid for a second term. The newly formed organisation, named Yoruba Northern Network for Tinubu (YONNET), was inaugurated d...

Yoruba community leaders across the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have officially launched a political group to back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid for a second term.

The newly formed organisation, named Yoruba Northern Network for Tinubu (YONNET), was inaugurated during a congress held in Makurdi, Benue State.

In a statement released after the meeting, and made available to TVC NEWS, the leaders confirmed the establishment of YONNET and pledged their full support for President Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

The session was chaired by Barrister Afeez O. Adigun in an acting capacity, who called for unity, teamwork, and compassion in electing new executives to carry forward the group’s mission.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Committed to Transparent 2027 Elections, says Abbas

Barr. Adigun proposed that the inauguration of the new executive committee take place in Kano State on November 1, a suggestion that was unanimously accepted.

During discussions, concerns were raised about the conduct of some traditional rulers (Obas), with allegations that a few have misused their authority by operating parallel structures to the official Yoruba community leadership in certain states. The incoming executive committee was tasked with addressing these issues.

The meeting also reviewed financial contributions from member states, agreeing on a quarterly payment of ₦25,000 per state, totaling ₦100,000 annually to support YONNET’s activities.

A motion to dissolve the current executive committee was passed, and in accordance with the community’s constitution, a two-member electoral committee was established to oversee upcoming elections. Barr. A.M. Ogedengbe was appointed chairman, with Mr. Abass S. Kunmilayo serving as secretary.

YONNET’s formation marks a strategic effort by Yoruba leaders in the North to consolidate political support for President Tinubu’s re-election across the region.