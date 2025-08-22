Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has reflected on how his life could have taken a different turn if he had not pursued a career in music....

In a candid exchange with a fan, the Port Harcourt-born star spoke about the challenges of his upbringing and the limited options he might have faced outside the entertainment industry.

According to him, without music he might have ended up in dangerous or unconventional paths.

“There are many options,” Burna Boy said. “I could be stealing oil, I could be playing basketball, I could be a fraudster, a suicide bomber, anything including a prostitute.”

The singer, widely regarded as one of Africa’s biggest global acts, has often credited music with steering him away from negative influences and shaping him into the artist he is today.