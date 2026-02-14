Veteran music producer and industry stakeholder, ID Cabasa, has raised concerns over the growing menace of drug abuse, warning that its impact extends beyond users to the wider society. Speaking during the February 14 edition of TVC’s TownSquare series themed, “War Against Drug Abuse: Taking con...

Veteran music producer and industry stakeholder, ID Cabasa, has raised concerns over the growing menace of drug abuse, warning that its impact extends beyond users to the wider society.

Speaking during the February 14 edition of TVC’s TownSquare series themed, “War Against Drug Abuse: Taking control of today, protecting the future,” Cabasa said the crisis requires deeper reflection on societal values, family structures and the role of the entertainment industry.

According to him, drug abuse is not an isolated problem affecting only those who consume substances.

“If we say it’s just the users that are having issues, even you that you’re not using it, it is having an effect on you. We all created to this beast. Music has it’s own subtle way of creating mindset,” he said.

Cabasa noted that discussions around substance abuse often focus on the symptoms rather than the root causes. While families are frequently blamed, he argued that the issue is more complex.

“When we have these conversations amongst my colleagues, we notice that we always treat the symptoms, we don’t look at the root cause. We can say the family is why these youths sing about what they’re expecting, but we have to also look at it. Before we try to blame the father or mother, we should remember that they also raised other children who are not using these substance,” he stated.

He stressed that addressing the crisis must begin with a reassessment of societal values and what is celebrated as success.

“In the society that people see your greatness from what you have, material possessions, which is what encourages a lot of people who are doing the business not to get high but to make money,” he said.

The producer also alleged that some drug financiers subtly infiltrate the music industry, using sponsorship as a tool to promote their interests.

“When some of them want to sing, they call the names of the example of rich people that they see. And these barons too, they are very smart in their agenda. They don’t come to the industry with the idea that they want to sell drugs. All they need to do is finance you. All they need is for the singers to mention their names and what they do,” he said.

Cabasa challenged critics of drug-related content in music to go beyond condemnation and support positive alternatives.

“Those that are not in support of drugs, are we putting our money where our mouth is? Are we funding campaigns? or the type of music that will not carry all of those things. Are we just going to stop at the point of criticisms?” he asked.

He maintained that combating drug abuse requires collective responsibility, urging stakeholders to invest in advocacy, responsible content creation and value-driven engagement to protect the future of young people.