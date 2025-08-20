The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has assured Nigeria’s tourism private sector of her dedication to fostering dialogue and building consensus on overlapping mandates within the industry....

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has assured Nigeria’s tourism private sector of her dedication to fostering dialogue and building consensus on overlapping mandates within the industry.

She gave this assurance while hosting the newly elected leadership of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), led by President Dr. Aliyu Badaki, during a courtesy visit in Abuja. Dr. Badaki highlighted industry concerns around the enforcement of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) Act and sought the Minister’s intervention.

Responding, Minister Musawa emphasized that reforms would be carried out with consultation and patience, assuring stakeholders that no industry players would be unduly pressured during the process. She added that grey areas in the NIHOTOUR Act could be clarified through engagements with relevant agencies and, if necessary, the National Assembly.

“Our aim is to create a stable, enabling environment where tourism can flourish in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. We are working on new initiatives that will reposition the sector, and I believe FTAN and the private sector will benefit significantly from them,” she said.

The Minister congratulated Dr. Badaki and the new FTAN executive, pledging stronger collaboration to showcase Nigeria’s tourism potential locally and globally.

On the call to revive the Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT), she explained that the Ministry is reviewing its structure to streamline operations, bring in critical partners, and secure stronger political support under President Tinubu’s leadership.

She further confirmed the Ministry’s participation in FTAN’s forthcoming tourism conference in November, while acknowledging challenges such as funding gaps.

Earlier, FTAN President Dr. Badaki urged closer ties with the Ministry, appealed for stronger institutional and financial support for the Federation, and stressed Nigeria’s participation in major international tourism expos including WTM London, ITB Berlin, FITUR Madrid, and ATM Dubai.

Other FTAN leaders, including Board of Trustees Chairman Alhaji Munzali Dantata and First Deputy President Mrs. Susan Akporaye, pledged their support for the Ministry and underscored the importance of private sector inclusion in expos and intervention programmes.

They noted that FTAN had kept Nigeria visible in global tourism markets even during official lapses in participation.

The meeting ended with both parties reaffirming their commitment to work together in advancing Nigeria’s tourism industry, promoting cultural heritage, and driving economic empowerment under the Renewed Hope Agenda.