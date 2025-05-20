The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, joined the Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Mrs Hannatu Musa Musawa, at the Nigerian Screen Carnival during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in France.

The prestigious event served as a platform to showcase Nigeria’s thriving film industry and creative talent to a global audience.

It featured film screenings, panel discussions, and high-level networking sessions with international industry stakeholders.

The participation of both state and federal representatives reflects Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to boosting its cultural and creative economy through global engagement and collaboration.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Benson-Awoyinka reaffirmed Lagos State’s continued support for filmmakers, stressing the state’s ambition to become the leading hub for African creativity.

Minister Musawa highlighted the role of cultural diplomacy in strengthening global partnerships and advancing Nigeria’s narrative through film and the arts.

The Nigerian Screen Carnival forms part of broader efforts to elevate Nollywood’s international profile and attract investment into the country’s creative sector.