The Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa-Musawa, has congratulated the Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority, Ola Awakan, on his appointment as Chairman of the African Travel Commission.

The Minister, while receiving Dr Awakan on Sunday, described the appointment as a significant achievement for Nigeria and a positive development for the growth of tourism across Africa.

Dr Awakan paid a courtesy visit to the Minister at her office in Abuja, accompanied by the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, Aliyu Badaki, and a Board Member of the African Travel Commission, Susan Akporiaye.

During the visit, the delegation formally presented the certificate and letter confirming his appointment.

The Minister commended Dr Awakan for his leadership within his first five months in office, noting that his new continental role reflects professional excellence and growing confidence in Nigeria’s contribution to tourism governance in Africa.

She added that the development further strengthens Nigeria’s voice in promoting collaboration and policy coordination across the continent.

Musa-Musawa reaffirmed that the appointment provides an opportunity to enhance cooperation among African countries and reinforce the continent’s position in the global tourism industry.

She expressed confidence in Dr Awakan’s ability to provide inclusive and forward-looking leadership, while assuring him of the Ministry’s continued support.

In his remarks, Dr Awakan stressed the need for stronger unity among African nations, noting that sustainable tourism growth requires a shared vision and coordinated action.

He highlighted Africa’s rich cultural heritage, natural attractions and creative potential, saying stronger partnerships across the continent would unlock greater investment and economic opportunities.

He also thanked the Minister and stakeholders in the sector for their support, describing the appointment as a collective achievement for Nigeria’s tourism industry.

Dr Awakan reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening governance, encouraging collaboration and promoting stability within the sector.

Board Member of the African Travel Commission, Susan Akporiaye, commended the Minister for her continued support toward policies that promote tourism development, while Dr Badaki acknowledged the Director-General’s efforts in fostering dialogue and renewed cooperation within the industry.

The meeting underscored the strong collaboration between the Ministry, its agencies and private sector stakeholders, while reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to supporting Africa’s tourism transformation through professionalism, partnership and sustainable development.